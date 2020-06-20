The Pennsylvania State Police said this week that its agency made 22,139 DUI arrests in 2019, a 10% increase from the total number of DUI arrests (20,143) in 2018.
Troopers also investigated 4,692 crashes involving driving under the influence in 2019.
Troop B, which includes Fayette, Greene, Washington, and parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, made 2,151 DUI arrests and investigated 439 DUI crashes in 2019.
“Impaired driving is a serious crime that occurs every day in Pennsylvania, often committed by people who would otherwise consider themselves to be law-abiding,” said Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police in a press release. “The PSP has a zero-tolerance approach toward DUI, whether a driver is impaired by alcohol, legal or illegal drugs, or another substance. We remain committed to working with our local law enforcement partners to keep our roadways safe through a combination of education and enforcement.”
In Pennsylvania, a driver is guilty of DUI if they are impaired by any substance.
Troopers certified as drug recognition experts (DREs) receive specialized training to identify the physiological signs of impairment caused by a wide range of controlled substances.
State police DREs conducted 1,044 drug influence evaluations in 2019. Eleven of those were conducted by Troop B.
State police community services officers regularly speak about DUI prevention and other traffic safety topics at schools, community events, and businesses. Their presentations are offered at no charge and can be requested by contacting your local state police station.
PSP Community Services Officers staffed more than 2,300 traffic safety presentations in 2019.
“Our troopers would rather prevent DUI with age-appropriate, in-person education than arrest an impaired driver; or worse, respond to a DUI-related crash involving death or injury,” said Evanchick.
Penalties for a DUI conviction in Pennsylvania are based on several factors, including a person’s criminal history, blood alcohol content level, and whether injuries or property damage occurred.
Potential consequences include thousands of dollars in fines, license suspension, and prison time.