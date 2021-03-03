The entire new supply of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 single-dose vaccine in Pennsylvania will be dedicated to schoolteachers and education support staffs, including bus drivers.
Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday that the Pennsylvania National Guard will assist Intermediate Units in administering the first wave of 94,600 Johnson & Johnson doses set to arrive soon in the state.
"Our Guard is the perfect group to run this," said state Rep. Tim O'Neal, R-South Strabane Township, who joined Wolf Wednesday in making the announcement.
Wolf said there are about 200,000 public- and private-school teachers and education support staff members who are eligible to receive the vaccine, that the entire community should be offered doses by the end of the month.
He said the vaccine has a lower efficacy than the Moderna and Pfizer drugs, but it prevents hospitalizations and deaths from the virus.
The goal is to "get our kids back in the classroom safely," Wolf said.
He said the virus is still a concern, that people in schools need to wear masks and practice social distancing when possible.
There were 1,670 people hospitalized with the virus Wednesday in Pennsylvania, with 354 of them in intensive-care units. There were about 1,400 fewer hospitalizations than there were during the peak in December, the state Health Department reported.
The state reported 69 new COVID-19 deaths, two of which were in Washington County.
There were 2,577 new virus cases statewide, taking the cumulative total since March to 938,411.
Washington County reported 29 new virus cases, bringing its total to 13,795. Greene County's case-count grew by four to 2,684. Fayette County added 20 new cases to its total of 10,528.