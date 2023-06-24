In an effort to increase internet availability across the state, the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority is holding a number of community engagement sessions, including one on Thursday in Washington.
The event, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 150 W. Beau St., provides residents an opportunity to discuss issues, including barriers to digital access, equity and literacy.
It is among a number events scheduled across the state through July 11, and part of the “Internet for All: Connecting the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania” initiative. The goal, officials said, is to reach a cross-section of residents, businesses and organizations through community conversations and roundtable discussions.
While no similar events are scheduled in Greene or Fayette counties, residents across the state can participate in an online community survey that will help to assess connectivity issues.
To access the survey or register for the Washington meeting, visit dced.pa.gov/ and click on “Broadband in Pennsylvania” under the “Programs & Funding” tab.
