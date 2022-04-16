Pennsylvania American Water will begin work Monday to replace about 4,800 feet of aging water main in Chartiers Township.
According to a press release, the company will upgrade the water main along McClane Farm Road from North Main Street to Allison Hollow Road.
The project is meant to improve service reliability and fire protection for the community.
Work will run Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The company expects the project to be completed the project by late summer.
According to the release, water customers may experience service interruptions or a water discoloration, in which case the company advises running the water until it is clear.