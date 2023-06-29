East Dunkard Water Authority

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

There will be a special meeting at 6 p.m. today for the East Dunkard Water Authority’s board to vote on whether to accept an offer to be acquired by Pennsylvania American Water Company.

Plans are underway to sell the troubled East Dunkard Water Authority in southeastern Greene County to Pennsylvania American Water Company.

The authority’s board called a special meeting for 6 p.m. today where an “asset purchase agreement” is expected to be approved to begin transferring the infrastructure, staff and customers to PAWC.

