Pennsylvania American Water began construction this week to replace 3,000 feet of old water main lines in North Franklin Township.
The $720,000 project began on Cleveland Road and will continue over the next few weeks on Oak Alley and McKinley Avenue, according to a Thursday news release. Weather permitting, this part of the project is expected to take up to 10 days, according to water company spokesperson Heather DuBose.
The second part of the project is the installation of a new pressure-reducing valve station at the company’s Lincoln Heights water storage tank, “which will increase water pressure and enhance fire safety for residents,” the release states. This project is expected to begin in November and be completed by the end of the year, DuBose said.
The project in North Franklin is part of the company’s 2020 plan to replace 12 miles of aging water main throughout the county. The yearlong plan announced in February is expected to cost about $16.7 million.