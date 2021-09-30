The owner of a West Finley Township garbage collection company was arraigned Tuesday on federal charges she falsified income tax documents for her business in recent years.
Tina L. Beck was indicted earlier this month on four felony counts of filing a false income tax return after federal investigators said she understated her gross revenue from 2015 to 2018 for Beck’s Refuse Service.
According to the indictment, which was handed down Sept. 21 by the grand jury in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh and sealed until Tuesday, Beck underreported the company’s gross receipts four consecutive tax years. During those years, Beck reported annual gross receipts for the company that ranged from $263,760 to $285,897. The indictment alleges Beck had “substantial additional” gross receipts, although it does indicate the total amount investigators think the company earned.
The company’s address is listed at 107 Erskine Road near West Alexander.
Her attorney, Samir Sarna, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Beck pleaded not guilty following her arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maureen Kelly on Tuesday. She is free on $25,000 unsecured bond.