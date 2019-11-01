A Pittsburgh woman who operated two massage parlors in Peters Township was arrested Wednesday on prostitution charges.
Feng Yu Sun, 50, of Stayton Street faces eight felony prostitution charges, the result of a more than yearlong investigation into her businesses conducted by state police’s organized crime task force.
Sun owned Pink Body Works Asian Massage, located at 3515 Washington Road, and Health Spa II, located at 226 E. McMurray Road, both in Peters Township.
Peters Township police alerted state police to potential prostitution March 20, 2018. Starting April 4, state police conducted eight undercover operations at Sun’s businesses.
In four of the operations, Sun herself gave troopers massages and then offered sexual services before unidentified women did the same during the other four operations, state police said.
State police said investigators also discovered “hundreds” of online advertisements on adult escort websites. In online forums, users detailed sexual experiences at the businesses, according to police.
State police, Peters Township and North Strabane police departments and the FBI executed search warrants at the massage parlors as well as Sun’s Pittsburgh home.
Five Asian females were at the massage parlors, and were found to be in the United States illegally.
Sun was arraigned Wednesday afternoon following her arrest before District Judge Jesse Pettit. Pettit denied Sun bail, because she is considered “a serious flight risk,” according to online court documents.
Sun will face charges against her at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 5 before Pettit.