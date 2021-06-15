An overturned tractor-trailer slowed down the Tuesday morning commute on Interstate 79 South.
The truck, carrying 70,000 pounds of groceries from Michigan, overturned just before the north junction of I-79 and Interstate 70 about 2:30 a.m., blocking the left lane of the thruway, according to South Strabane Township fire Chief Scott Reese. Traffic was still backed up at 9 a.m.
Reese said the driver of the truck was uninjured and no other vehicles were involved. State police and the state Department of Transportation assisted the fire department at the scene.