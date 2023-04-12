A tractor-trailer overturned on the Interstate 79 flyover ramp in South Strabane Township and nearly careened off the overpass, leaving part of the rig dangling precariously from the side of the span for several hours Wednesday afternoon.

Miraculously, the driver of the rig suffered only minor injuries in the rollover crash, and the nearly 40,000 pounds of cardboard boxes loaded in the trailer that spilled onto an on-ramp below missed striking any vehicles.

