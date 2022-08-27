In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, Washington County Opioid Overdose Coalition will host an overdose awareness event Wednesday at Washington Wild Things Stadium.
The event will be held during National Drug and Alcohol Addiction Recovery Month and includes a butterfly release.
In 2021, Washington Drug and Alcohol Commission served about 2,550 county residents struggling with substance abuse issues. There were 106 overdose deaths in the county.
This event increases awareness and understanding of mental health and substance use disorders, and promotes the message that prevention works, treatment is effective and that people can and do recover.
To pre-register, contact the Washington Drug and Alcohol Commission at 724-223-1181, ext. 119.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.