A room filled with family, friends and supporters on Monday night celebrated the accomplishments of adult students who overcame challenges and adversity to receive their diplomas from the Intermediate Unit 1.
The 20 graduates, who ranged in age from 18 to 54 and came from different backgrounds and countries, walked across the floor at the IU1’s central office to collect their high school equivalency diplomas.
They earned their diplomas through the IU1’s high school equivalency preparation classes.
It was a milestone long in the making for the graduates.
“Tonight, we’re here to celebrate the success of the 20 people who invested time in themselves. It is important to realize that even though it wasn’t a traditional path to getting a high school diploma, what you all did by coming to class and by working diligently shows that you wanted it more,” said Rachel Zilcosky, supervisor of education programs for IU1.
IU1 Executive Director Dr. Don Martin called the ceremony his favorite event to attend each year, noting that students who complete school on a nontraditional path deserve recognition for overcoming obstacles that many don’t face.
“But life happens, doesn’t it? It may have taken you a different pathway, you may have run into some detours, but guess what? You’re probably better off in some cases because you learned things, and you learned how to appreciate this, and tonight is only the beginning for you,” said Martin. “It’s a new chapter of your life.
Graduate Luis Alexander Cruz and his family left their home in Venezuela four years ago amid economic and political upheaval in search of “better opportunities and quality of life for my family and me” in the United States.
Cruz holds a degree from a university in Venezuela and has a background in logistics, but was unable to find a job in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Cruz, who is taking ESL classes through IU1, decided to pursue his GED, which made it possible for him to now pursue certification in cyber security.
Addressing his fellow graduates and those who attended, Cruz said, “We finally made it!”
“My first goal (in the United States) was to learn English to become an active member of my community and to contribute to this country. After achieving this challenge I decided to take the next step in order to challenge myself and continue with my study,” Cruz said.
He thanked his family and the adult education staff helping him obtain his diploma, noting it wasn’t easy.
“Obtaining a GED diploma means new doors of opportunity will come our way and brighten our future. I know our next step might not be easy, but we are ready to fight for our dreams,” said Cruz. “I want to thank my family for their unconditional support, Renee Macko for being my student adviser, to the state of Pennsylvania and this great country. God bless America.”
Tommy Porter, 23, said he had come to the adult education program after battling drug addition and dropping out of high school.
The adult education program enabled Porter to earn his diploma and get back on track, and he now works for a construction company.
He offered hope for those battling drug addiction and their families.
“I was so demoralized from this addiction, was so down on myself and so hard on myself and I always told myself I’d never achieve anything, I’d never be able to do anything. I said that diploma is just a piece of paper, I’m never going to need it,” said Porter, who has been in recovery for more than a year. “Luckily I’m a recovering drug addict, and I had a wise man tell me nothing changes when nothing changes, and he said don’t ever give up. And I became willing to change everything.”
He continued, “The things I’ve achieved to this date are phenomenal. I got my GED, something I said I’d never be able to get. I’m able to walk through life today with my head held high, I’m not ashamed of who I was because it doesn’t matter who I was. Let me be testimony to anybody here who might have family struggling with addition, recovery is possible.”
A tearful Roaslyn Christine Ferrari held the hand of her instructor, Jill Casey, while she thanked the teachers in the program.
Ferrari told the graduating class, “I think we can all agree what a challenge and what an adventure this has been, whether it’s family obligations, personal matters, or even scheduling conflicts, you found the courage and the power through it, and you never gave up. This accomplishment proves everything you put your heart and your mind to, you can conquer.”
Graduate Daisy Cozad shared with the audience that her mother died from pneumonia in 2014. Cozad raised her diploma and said, “So, this is for you, Mom.”
Fayette County Commissioner Vincent Vicites, who attended the ceremony virtually, noted students who earn high school diplomas earn $9,600 more annually that students who don’t have a diploma.
“You made a decision to strive for achievement. You made sacrifices to obtain your diploma, and you should be proud of that,” said Vicites. “You all found a reason to continue your education and put the hard work in what was necessary to achieve your diploma ... you have all experienced setbacks and obstacles, both personally and educationally, but you have persevered.”
