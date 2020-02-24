Power has been restored to East Washington and South Strabane Township residents following an outage Monday morning.
According to West Penn power spokesman Todd Meyers, there were 1,700 customers affected. There were also outages in Washington and Amwell Township. The outage began at about 10:30 a.m.
Meyers said they believe the cause of the outage to have been downed wires near Washington Park.
"It looked like somebody had been cutting trees nearby," Meyers said.
Meyers added that they suspect a branch may have fallen on the wires, but were still investigating.
Traffic lights were out on Beau Street at its intersections with South Wade Avenue, Clare Drive and Trinity Point Drive. Businesses in the Trinity Point Shopping Center were also affected by the outage.
Power was restored to most customers by 11:50 p.m.