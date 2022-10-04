Smoke Stacks

Courtesy of FirstEnergy

The three smoke stacks at the defunct Hatfield Ferry’s Power Plant were scheduled for demolition Oct. 1, but work was delayed following a fatal accident at the site. FirstEnergy also plans to demolish the hyperbolic cooling towers, left, in early 2023. The boiler house, which can be seen behind the twin smoke stacks, is set to be demolished next spring.

The Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating after a Michigan man working on tearing down the old Hatfield Ferry’s Power Station died last week following an accident on the job.

According to Greene County Emergency Management, an ambulance was dispatched to the plant in Monongahela Township at about 8:30 a.m. Sept. 28.

