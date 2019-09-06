State Rep. Jason Ortitay, R-Cecil, announced that his fifth annual Senior Health Expo is scheduled for Tuesday.
The free event, open to all area seniors and their families, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 740 Washington Ave., Bridgeville.
On-site health screenings will be offered, and light refreshments, giveaways and prizes will be available. Flu and pneumonia shots also will be offered at no charge for those who bring their Medicare cards. No advance registration is required.
For more information, call 412-221-5110 or visit www.RepOrtitay.com.