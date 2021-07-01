State Rep. Jason Otitay, R-Cecil, announced Tuesday that he will not be seeking the Republican nomination for governor in 2022.
The 37-year-old Ortitay said earlier this year that he was considering pursuing Pennsylvania’s top job next year, and had purchased an internet domain name in case he ultimately decided to take the plunge.
In a statement, Ortitay said, “For the last few months, I’ve been discussing the possibility of running for governor in 2022 with close friends and family. People from all over the state have reached out to me to lend their support to a potential campaign. It’s both flattering and humbling. With all of that said, I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for governor in 2022.”
Ortitay added that next year he will be seeking reelection to the 46th Legislative District Seat he has held since 2015. The district includes Cecil Township, South Fayette Township, Bridgeville, and other communities in northern Washington County and southern Allegheny County.
Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is term-limited and cannot seek reelection next year. The Republican field is expected to be crowded. Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta has already announced his candidacy, as has Joe Gale, a Montgomery County commissioner. Other potential candidates include Mike Turzai, former Pennsylvania House speaker; William McSwain, former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania; state Sen. Doug Mastriano; and U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly.
On the Democratic side, Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s attorney general, has expressed interest in running for governor next year, and would almost certainly be the front-runner if he tosses his hat into the ring. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has also been mentioned as a potential candidate.