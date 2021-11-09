Jefferson-Morgan School District Superintendent Joseph Orr will retire later this year, ending a 35-year career in education.
Orr’s retirement will be effective June 30, 2022.
“I’m a lucky man,” said Orr. “I’ve truly enjoyed it, it’s what I always wanted to do. To spend the last seven years at Jefferson-Morgan has been the culmination of those 35 years. It’s a wonderful place, and I’m extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished to move the district forward.”
Orr’s retirement was approved by the school board in late October.
The school district did not have to search far to find its next leader. The board voted to hire middle school/high school principal Brandon Robinson to fill the superintendent role, starting July 1, 2022.
Additionally, the board approved the appointment of current assistant principal Wes Loring as the next middle school/high school principal, effective July 1.
Orr, who earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education-industrial technology from Ohio University, has served as superintendent since 2014.
Prior to taking the helm at J-M, Orr taught technology education for six years in Ohio and Georgia before returning to Pennsylvania, where he taught at Chartiers Valley. He served as assistant high school principal at Trinity Area School District for 12 years, and served as principal in Deer Lakes School District, until he was hired for the same position at Jefferson-Morgan. He served as principal for three years at J-M before he was named superintendent in July 2017.
In addition, he coached football, wrestling, golf and track, and sponsored a variety of student clubs and organizations.
Robinson has spent all except one year of his professional career at Jefferson-Morgan, and has served in several roles, including science, social studies and math teacher, coach, and assistant principal.
A graduate of Waynesburg University with a degree in elementary and special education, Robinson served as a student teacher and a football and basketball coach at Jefferson-Morgan before joining the district as a teacher.
“It’s been a unique experience for me. I’m excited to continue to work with the district,” said Robinson. “It’s a great opportunity for me, and I look forward to continuing here and using those experiences to give our students the same opportunities they would get at any district.”
No salaries for Robinson and Loring have been approved by the school board yet.
During Orr’s tenure as J-M’s middle school/high school principal, Robinson served as assistant principal.
“I was lucky to have him as an assistant when I was principal. We’ve shared a common vision of moving the school district forward. It’s really easy to pass the baton to him and have him continue the work,” said Orr. “It’s been an easy process to work on the transition over the next few months.”
Orr said that during his tenure at J-M, a small, rural school district, he has focused on providing students with educational and career opportunities.
To accomplish that, Orr has formed partnerships with other surrounding school districts, the community and local businesses and organizations to provide enriching educational experiences and introduce students to a variety of career paths.
“Kids need lots of opportunities to see what they want to do,” said Orr. “And our philosophy is, even though we’re a small district, we’re trying to help students see what opportunities they do have, and we’re trying to expose them to as many opportunities as we possibly can.”