CHARLEROI – An ornate stained-glass window believed to be the original Coyle Theater sign dating to 1891 has been discovered in recent days as the historic building is being razed.
The sign will be stored in the basement of the nearby Charleroi Borough Building along with other objects that have been saved from the theater, including seats and another sign dating to the 1920s, said Ben Brown, chief executive officer of Mon Valley Alliance.
“It’s beautiful,” Brown said Monday.
The alliance purchased the property at 331 McKean Ave. in 2016, and it is preparing to market the site to a developer.
The glass sign was buried under a new layer of facade when the building was modernized and enlarged in 1927, said Nikki Sheppick of the Charleroi Area Historical Society.
She said the design was a trademark of Charleroi’s first architect, Robert L. Barnhart, who also was the Coyle’s first manager.
“I’m glad they saved it,” Sheppick said.
She said she hopes the alliance also saves a matching stained-glass window on the second floor above the original main entrance.
The window that was above the entrance is coated with decades of soot.
Brown said it will be interesting to see what it looks like after the glass is cleaned.
He said there are no plans on restoring anything that has been salvaged from the theater, which closed in 1999.