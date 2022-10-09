news 1

Hospitalizations for opioid overdose in Pennsylvania decreased 27% over the past six years, from 2016 through 2021, according to a report released Thursday by the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council.

In 2021, the statewide opioid overdose hospitalization rate was 22.9 per 100,000 residents, down from 31.6 per 100,000 residents in 2016.

