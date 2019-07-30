Charleroi will be this year’s setting for the second annual Mon Valley National Night Out on Thursday, Aug. 15, at Trustees Community Park behind the Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services offices.
The event, which will be held rain or shine, will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a parade featuring local police officers, emergency medical services, fire departments and other local units. It will start at Second Street and proceed down McKean Avenue to Eighth Street and turn into the Chamber Plaza parking area.
Local residents can take this opportunity to meet Mon Valley first responders, along with other groups involved in anti-crime efforts throughout area communities, at the National Night Out gathering beginning at 6 p.m.
It will feature music, food and children’s activities, a bicycle raffle and face painting by students from Douglas Education Center.
Vendors will include those who provide services to fight drug and alcohol addiction. Club Serenity, a nonprofit recovery organization, will highlight its work in aiding recovery.
Mon Valley Opioid Coalition, the event’s sponsor, will provide free snacks and water.
The coalition was formed in late 2017 with the mission of “uniting the Mon Valley to ensure the long-term health, safety and well-being of individuals in the region.”
Business donations are still being accepted for the event. More information is available from the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission in Monessen at 724-243-2220.