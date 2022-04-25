Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning giving way to a few showers late. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.