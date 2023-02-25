The Bradford House Historical Association is opening The Meeting House at 182 S. Main St. in Washington's downtown, across from the Bradford House Museum and next to the Whiskey Rebellion Education and Visitor Center.
The Meeting House will serve primarily as an education space. The main room will feature a flexible, open floor plan, providing a classroom for Boy Scout merit badge workshops, group tour orientation, professional seminars, hands-on History Day Camp lessons, and staff and volunteer training.
The space already has been used for Bradford House board meetings and will be available for downtown events, such as the various street crawls and the annual Whiskey Rebellion Festival on July 7-8.
An open house is scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. April 5 to give visitors an opportunity to see The Meeting House and the Whiskey Rebellion and Visitor Center at 184 S. Main.
Docents and board members will be on hand to answer questions. Refreshments will be served. To RSVP for the open house, call Tracie at 724-413-6463.
A sneak peek of The Meeting House will be offered during the Washington Goes Irish event on March 10. Vintage Grace Boutique will have a pop-up shop at the location during the event.
The 2023 operating hours for the Bradford House Museum and Whiskey Rebellion and Visitor Center are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, from April 5 to Nov. 30.
