The Bradford House Historical Association is opening The Meeting House at 182 S. Main St. in Washington's downtown, across from the Bradford House Museum and next to the Whiskey Rebellion Education and Visitor Center.

The Meeting House will serve primarily as an education space. The main room will feature a flexible, open floor plan, providing a classroom for Boy Scout merit badge workshops, group tour orientation, professional seminars, hands-on History Day Camp lessons, and staff and volunteer training. 

