The Right to Know or the Right to No?

In the wake of a resolution recently approved in Charleroi, the state Office of Open Records (OOR) offered an opinion that governmental agencies cannot limit the number of Right-to-Know requests that can be made.

“Section 1308 (of the Right-to-Know Law) prohibits agencies from enacting policies limiting the number of records requested as well as the number of record requests,” wrote Elizabeth Wagenseller, executive director of the Office of Open Records. “Because of the clear statutory prohibition against such a policy, it is unnecessary to evaluate any constitutional concerns.”

