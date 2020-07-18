Online payment of Washington County real estate taxes will be unavailable from Monday through Aug. 1 due to computer software conversion, Treasurer Tom Flickinger announced.
The treasurer’s office web page will also be suspended during the same time period.
Taxpayers who have refunds due from the county will also experience a delay until after the software conversion is completed.
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the commissioners earlier this year waived penalties on current 2020 real estate taxes paid through Dec. 31.
Prior year taxes will carry the normal penalty and fee assessments.
Those who have questions can call the treasurer’s office at 724-228-6780.