More than 200 lots of mostly antiques and collectibles will be auctioned to benefit the roof fund for the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Monongahela.
The 190-year-old church is the oldest of four buildings in Monongahela listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The online-only auction, which will be conducted by Carey Auctions, will run through July 12. Items at auction include Rookwood & Roseville art pottery, an Art Deco desk, Singer featherweight sewing machines and some mid-century items.
For more than 70 years, proceeds from previous antique sales and bazaars have enabled the trustee board to fund a number of capital improvement projects at the church.
