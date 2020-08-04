Consumers who have purchased bulk and bagged onions at Giant Eagle should throw them out due to a salmonella outbreak.
Giant Eagle reported on its website that customers who have purchased since June 6 bulk and bagged Spanish onions; bulk and bagged white onions; and bulk and bagged red onions should dispose of them. The onions were shipped by Thomson International of Bakersfield, Calif., and the company announced on Saturday it is recalling its onions due to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than 500 people in the United States and Canada.
Other grocers affected by the recall include Walmart and Kroger.
Giant Eagle, the Pittsburgh region’s largest grocery chain, said customers should also bring in a qualifying receipt to the Giant Eagle or Market District store where they purchased the onions for a refund.