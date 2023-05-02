State Rep. Tim O’Neal is hosting a Veterans Brunch Friday, May 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at the South Franklin Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall, 101 Jolly School Road, Washington.
The event falls between Armed Forces and Memorial Day, and will feature keynote speaker Stacy Garrity, the Pennsylvania treasurer and retired U.S. Army reserve colonel.
