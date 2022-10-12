State Rep. Tim O’Neal (R-Washington) will be hosting a Pizza and Policy event this week at the North Strabane Township Fire Department Station 2.
The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. The fire department is located at 1032 Route 519.
“I’m always eager to hear what is on your mind,” O’Neal said in a press release. “Previous events have provided a good dialogue on a variety of issues. If you have a question or concern about state government or legislation pending before the General Assembly, I urge you to attend.”
Pizza and drinks will be provided, and no RSVP is required. O’Neal represents the 48th legislative district, which includes Washington, Chartiers Township, North Franklin Township, North Strabane, South Strabane, Canonsburg, East Washington and Houston.
