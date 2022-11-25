State Reps. Tim O’Neal and Josh Kail have been named to leadership posts in the Pennsylvania House Republican caucus.

O’Neal, who represents the 48th Legislative District, which includes Washington, has been selected as the House GOP’s whip for the 2023-24 legislative session, and Kail, who represents portions of Washington and Beaver counties in the 15th Legislative District, will lead the policy committee.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In