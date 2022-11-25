State Reps. Tim O’Neal and Josh Kail have been named to leadership posts in the Pennsylvania House Republican caucus.
O’Neal, who represents the 48th Legislative District, which includes Washington, has been selected as the House GOP’s whip for the 2023-24 legislative session, and Kail, who represents portions of Washington and Beaver counties in the 15th Legislative District, will lead the policy committee.
O’Neal said, “It is an honor to be chosen by my peers to help lead the caucus for the next two years. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work helping to continue to make the commonwealth a place where people want to live and work.”
Republicans could end up holding a one-seat majority in the House until special elections are held to replace Democratic Rep. Austin Davis, of the 35th Legislative District, who was elected lieutenant governor; Summer Lee, the 34th Legislative District Democrat who was elected to Congress; and Rep. Anthony DeLuca, a Democrat from the 32nd Legislative District, who died in October but won re-election to his seat in November. The House is then expected to have a small Democratic majority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.