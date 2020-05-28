State Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-South Strabane, has introduced legislation to end government control of wine and spirit sales.
He noted in a news release that on March 17, “when Gov. Tom Wolf shut down the liquor stores, he almost returned Pennsylvania to Prohibition and showed us why government should never be in control of alcohol sales.
“Grocery stores and restaurants quickly and efficiently found ways to adapt to the (novel coronavirus) pandemic.”
House Bill 2547 would close state stores, privatize the wholesale liquor system and create private outlets for liquor. O’Neal described it as similar to House Bill 466 of 2015, which Wolf vetoed.
The next year, however, beer and wine sales were permitted in grocery stores.
“Act 39 of 2016 proved private industry can responsibly sell wine,” O’Neal said. “I have no doubt liquor sales can be done in the same effective and efficient manner.”
Speaker of the House Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, said in a statement of support that the Pennsylvania House of Representatives has voted four times to privatize state liquor stores.