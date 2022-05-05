State Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-Washington, will host a veterans luncheon May 20, the day prior to Armed Forces Day.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chartiers Community Building, 2013 Community Center Drive, Houston. RSVPs are required by Monday, May 9, by calling his district office at 724-223-4541. Each veteran may bring a guest.
“Each year, I have hosted a veterans event to coincide with Armed Forces Day,” O’Neal said. “While the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic, we had a great turnout last year. As a former member of the Army, I know firsthand the sacrifices our veterans have made. This is just a small way to thank them. Even if you are not able to attend the entire event, please stop by so you can be honored.”
The 48th Legislative District in Washington County includes the city of Washington; Chartiers, North Franklin, North Strabane and South Strabane townships; and Canonsburg, East Washington and Houston boroughs.