As a free service to the community, Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-Washington, will be holding a contactless shredding event Saturday in North Franklin Township to give residents of the 48th Legislative District a chance to safeguard themselves against identity theft by having their personal documents securely destroyed.
The event, which will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) precautions, will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Washington Crown Center, 1500 W. Chestnut St., Washington, in the former Sears parking lot.
“I held a contactless shredding event in the spring which drew wide support,” O’Neal said. “Identity theft never takes a holiday, and this is one way to help protect yourself. I know a lot of people have recently been cleaning out their homes. Never throw documents with sensitive information into the trash without properly destroying them.”
Acceptable items include all paper documents. No more than three brown paper grocery bags or open small cardboard boxes per household are permitted, and no businesses, please. Bags are preferred to boxes. All items to be shredded must be placed in the trunk of the vehicle. Once a person arrives at the event, he or she should open the trunk and stay inside the vehicle. Items will be removed, boxes will be returned to the trunk and the trunk will be shut.
In addition, no large binder clips or hardbound covers will be accepted. Materials more than 1-inch thick will need to be broken down prior to being put through the machine.
For more information, contact O’Neal’s Washington district office at 724-223-4541.