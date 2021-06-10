Legislation co-authored by state Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-South Strabane, that would dedicate additional Medicaid funding to facilities that care for patients on ventilators or have undergone a tracheotomy was approved Tuesday by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
House Bill 1012 would provide an additional $130 per eligible Medicaid ventilator or tracheotomy day for qualified nonpublic and county nursing home facilities. The facility must have 10 or more Medicaid recipients who receive ventilator or tracheotomy care, or 17% or more of the facility’s Medicaid recipients receive ventilator or tracheotomy care.
The bill now goes to the Pennsylvania Senate for consideration.