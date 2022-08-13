The toddler who died Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in Brownsville has been identified.
The Fayette County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim was Kahlani Brown, 1, of Brownsville.
Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to Green Street in the borough around 5:15 p.m. after receiving reports that a vehicle hit the girl. Coroner Dr. Phillip E. Reilly said Brown was transported to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:51 p.m.
Based on the examination conducted at the hospital, Reilly said the girl died from acute lethal blunt-force injuries.
Reilly added that the extent of injuries quickly rendered the child unconscious, and limited the chances of resuscitation. To confirm the medical examination’s findings, Reilly said a full autopsy was being performed by Cyril H. Wecht and Pathology Associates on Friday.
Reilly said he didn’t know the circumstances that lead to the child’s death.
The operator of the vehicle, a 58-year-old Brownsville man, was taken into custody at the scene. No charges have been filed against the driver.
The investigation is ongoing.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by Lori Fowler, who identified herself as the grandmother of Brown. Fowler’s post said anyone who has ever met Brown would never forget her beautiful smile.
“She filled the room with joy,” Fowler wrote.
Fowler is asking for donations toward Brown’s funeral expenses, adding that the whole family is devastated by the loss and is unprepared for the high cost of a funeral service.
“We want to give Kahlani the memorial she deserves, to honor her memory and say our last goodbyes,” she wrote.
To donate, visit https://gofund.me/1a767cb5. As Friday afternoon, $2,250 had been raised toward the family’s $10,000 goal.
