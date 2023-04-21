Every parent’s been there: you’re enjoying a lovely day out with the kids when one has an accident and you realize you’ve left the diapers or the wipes or the extra onesie at home, so the fun comes to an abrupt and miserable end.

Kelsey and Warwick Solow get it. They’ve lived it. That’s why they’re thrilled to announce the launch of StorkDrop vending machine, a “one stop baby shop” offering everything from diapers to organic juice, now located at Tanger Outlets food court.

