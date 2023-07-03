Sarah Trenk loves teaching, sewing, crafting and weaving.
She has brought all of those passions together with her venture, Community Threads Design Studio in Monessen’s Full Potential Project building, formerly the city’s municipal headquarters.
Trenk, a retired family and consumer science teacher from Monessen High School and West Newton native, is a longtime crafter.
The Full Potential Project is a mission to restore hope to individuals and communities in the Mon Valley.
Community Threads Design Studio is a fully equipped sewing studio offering classes in sewing and fabric arts to the Mon Valley community. Classes are offered for students aged 6 and up for a fee per session.
“A lot of people really want to learn about crafts and weaving and would like to learn how to sew and make their own clothes,” Trenk said. “It’s really a lost art. I really had this in my heart, to open a studio.”
Trenk said those learning the crafts could become involved in fashion design, sewing kids’ apparel, quilting, and more.
Community Threads debuted in April and had its grand opening at the end of that month. Classes have commenced.
“The classes will be driven by what the interests are of the community,” Trenk added. “We want to develop skills to sew garments, do crafts and attract quilters.
“I’m up for evening or Saturday classes. Whatever fits best.”
Trenk’s venture fits well with the mission of the Full Potential Project.
Tim Burgan, lead pastor at Christian Center Church, Belle Vernon, is the president/chairperson of the Full Potential Project.
The organization successfully launched “His Place Coffee” offering coffee, community and more in Monessen in September 2021. In addition to coffee and drinks, the shop has breakfast and lunch items.
“Our communities need help, especially those hardest hit by the steel industry’s collapse in the 1980s,” Burgan said. “Government can only do so much. I was born and raised in the Mon Valley, and I have seen the strength and ingenuity of the people in this region.
“I know we can turn things around, not by trying to revive the past but by reinventing our future. I believe His Place Coffee is a step in the right direction.
“We are not the answer to all the struggles in the Mon Valley. However, our tutoring, reading, recovery, and mentoring programs are a start to revitalizing hope.”
In addition to teaching basic sewing and quilting, Trenk is hoping to evoke interest in her students to pursue a job or even opening a business in working with their hand skills.
She added the ability to learn how to make purses, rugs, aprons, ornaments and decorations will be provided in her classes and “hopefully open some doors, minds and opportunity.”
“My son donated boxes of fabric,” Trenk said. “We are well-stocked. This can be economical, making your own clothes and your own things.
“In addition to being economical, this kind of work can also be relaxing. Creating with your hands also can give you a sense of well-being and accomplishment.”
Burgan sees great strides being made with the project. He added that Trenk’s teaching abilities and enthusiasm is infectious to her students and community.
“We bought the building about three years ago,” Burgan said. “The coffee shop got us going. People come there, hang out there. We have great communication there and it feels good.
“Sarah came to us and you can just feel her love for this. We feel we’re bringing hope. She is helping to take care of old clothes and helping others to create new ones. The design studio is high-end.”
Burgan said Trenk is a great teacher and difference maker.
“She’s just in the beginning stages,” Burgan said. “She has a vision and I see this as having unlimited potential.
“There is serious money in high-end stitching for automotive upholstery. Some of these lost arts won’t be lost any longer. We think we are bringing good to the Mon Valley.”
One stitch at a time.
For more information on classes, call 724-433-4837.
