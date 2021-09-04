A Butler man was killed in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Washington, according to County Coroner Tim Warco.
Kenneth Sentgeorge, 51, lost control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail just before 1 p.m. near the Jefferson Avenue exit of I-70 eastbound, Warco said.
Sentgeorge was pronounced dead at 1:48 p.m. at Washington Hospital. The manner of his death is pending autopsy.
State police, the Washington Fire Department and Ambulance and Chair responded to the scene. State police are investigating the crash.