One person was fatally shot Wednesday night in Donora, according to a Washington County 911 supervisor.
The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Allen Avenue, the supervisor said.
The Washington County coroner was called to the scene, although the identity of the person killed was not immediately released.
Multiple police departments were dispatched to the scene, and Donora police are leading the investigation. It was not known if the shooter was in custody.
