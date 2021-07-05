COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Twelve new COVID-19 deaths, one of which occurred in Greene County, were reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health over the weekend.

There were few new cases of the virus reported in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties.

Between Friday and Sunday, Washington County added seven new cases, bringing its cumulative total to 17,940. Greene County added five new cases, bringing its 15-month total to 3,361. Seven new cases were reported in Fayette County, for a total of 13,440.

Statewide, there were 360 new cases, bringing the cumulative total to 1,212,921.

The positivity rate across the commonwealth is 1.1%

