There was one new COVID-19 death reported over the weekend in Fayette County, where 282 residents have died from the virus over the past year.
The state Department of Health reported no new deaths from the virus in Washington or Fayette counties, whose death tolls from the disease remained at 271 and 35, respectively.
There were 47 new statewide deaths from the virus reported over the weekend, and 6,555 new cases of the disease.
Washington County reported 94 new cases since Friday, bringing the cumulative total to 14,468. Greene added 10 new cases to its total of 2,775. Fayette saw 60 new cases over the weekend, taking its total to 10,944.