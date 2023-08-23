One person was killed Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down Interstate 79 near Canonsburg.
According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the accident occurred at about 9:48 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 43.6, between the Houston and Canonsburg exits. It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved due to conflicting reports to 911.
One person was declared dead at the scene. According to 911, at least two others were transported to Pittsburgh for treatment. One was flown via helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital, and the other was taken by ambulance to UPMC Presbyterian.
The accident led to all four lanes of I-79, north and south, being closed. The 911 supervisor said the closure is expected to last for several hours.
