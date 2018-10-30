news2.JPG

One person was killed Tuesday evening in a motorcycle accident in Wayne Township, Greene County.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, which occurred at about 4:45 p.m. on Bluff Ridge Road in Wayne Township, according to a news release from Greene County Coroner Gene Rush.

The person, whose identity was not released pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m., the release said.

No further information was available as of press time.

