One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 near West Alexander Tuesday afternoon, according to a Washington County 911 supervisor.
The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes about 1:20 p.m. near mile marker 1, according to 911.
Dispatchers initially called for a helicopter but canceled the request. One person was taken from the scene via ambulance, but 911 did not disclose the severity of their injuries or which to which hospital they were being transported.
No other injuries were reported.
State police are investigating the crash.