A Washington man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after his vehicle rolled over in Donegal Township Wednesday morning.
According to state police, the driver, 33, was traveling east on state Route 40 near its intersection with Lake Road when his pickup truck crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a ditch just before 6 a.m.
The truck rolled several times, according to police, and came to a rest with the driver’s side door resting against the guardrail on Lake Road.
Police did not provide the man’s name, nor the severity of his injuries.