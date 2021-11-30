A child was hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash in North Strabane Township Monday.
According to North Strabane police Chief Brian Hughes, a woman was driving her pickup truck west on Racetrack Road about noon and disregarded a red light at the intersection with Meadowlands Boulevard.
The truck hit a car pulling out of the Audi Washington car dealership, and another car turning on to Racetrack from Meadow Lands, according to Hughes.
Hughes did not identify the driver. There was also a child in the truck, who was transported to Washington Hospital via ambulance with unspecified injuries.
North Strabane police and North Strabane Fire Department responded to the accident.