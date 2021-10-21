A grand jury indicted a man Tuesday on two charges related to a 2019 armed robbery at Tanger Outlets.
Willie James Harvey, 27, faces charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. The charges were filed in federal court in the Western District of Pennsylvania.
The evening of Nov. 13, 2019, two men armed with hammers entered the Kay Jewelers at Tanger Outlets. They ordered everyone to the ground and began smashing the glass showcases and removing the jewelry. There were two employees and seven customers, including children, in the store at the time. Nobody was injured.
So far, only Harvey has been indicted for the robbery. Court documents accuse him of conspiring with people “both known and unknown to the grand jury,” to rob jewelry stores in Washington County and in Mahoning County, Ohio.
According to court documents, Harvey is incarcerated in the Hillsborough County Jail in Tampa, Fla. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Pittsburgh on Dec. 20.