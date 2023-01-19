Charleroi fire

Courtesy of Charleroi Fire Department

One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a house at 713 McKean Ave. in Charleroi caught fire. Charleroi firefighters were called at about 3:51 a.m. The injured person was taken to an area hospital by Rostraver EMS with burns to the hands and smoke inhalation. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to a neighboring home less than five feet away. The fire marshal determined the electrical fire to be accidental, according to Charleroi Fire Department. Also responding were Fallowfield Fire Company, Stockdale Fire Department, Monessen Fire Company 1, Monessen Fire Company 2, Bentleyville Fire Department and Charleroi police.

One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a house at 713 McKean Ave. in Charleroi caught fire. Charleroi firefighters were called at about 3:51 a.m. The injured person was taken to an area hospital by Rostraver EMS with burns to the hands and smoke inhalation. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to a neighboring home less than five feet away. The fire marshal determined the electrical fire to be accidental, according to Charleroi Fire Department. Also responding were Fallowfield Fire Company, Stockdale Fire Department, Monessen Fire Company 1, Monessen Fire Company 2, Bentleyville Fire Department and Charleroi police.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In