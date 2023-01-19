One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a house at 713 McKean Ave. in Charleroi caught fire. Charleroi firefighters were called at about 3:51 a.m. The injured person was taken to an area hospital by Rostraver EMS with burns to the hands and smoke inhalation. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to a neighboring home less than five feet away. The fire marshal determined the electrical fire to be accidental, according to Charleroi Fire Department. Also responding were Fallowfield Fire Company, Stockdale Fire Department, Monessen Fire Company 1, Monessen Fire Company 2, Bentleyville Fire Department and Charleroi police.
One hospitalized following Charleroi fire
Jon Andreassi
Staff writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- Should I keep encouraging my parents' divorce?
- GO! List 1-19-23
- EDITORIAL: Common school boards on county level worth the experiment
- OP-ED: Charitable scams divert money from worthy causes
- OP-ED: Egg prices are already cracking
- Donora Library establishes scholarship in honor of former superintendent
- One hospitalized following Charleroi fire
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 26
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Apr 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.