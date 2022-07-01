A man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday evening in South Strabane Township.
According to the South Strabane Fire Department, the motorcyclist was traveling west on Interstate 70 and attempted to take the ramp to Interstate 79 North at about 7:15 p.m., but he failed to negotiate the turn.
A medical helicopter flew the man from the scene of the crash. The extent of his injuries was not disclosed.
Ambulance and Chair EMS and state police also responded to the accident.