One person is dead following a police chase that began in Mt. Pleasant Township and ended when police officers who were pursuing the vehicle eventually shot and killed the driver Sunday night in Washington.
Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said the shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m in the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue, and it involved police officers from departments in Smith and Mt. Pleasant townships.
It is unknown what initiated the police pursuit. The identity of the driver killed in the shooting was not immediately released.
No officers or bystanders were injured in the incident, Walsh said.
Walsh was at the scene while state police were called in to lead the investigation into the shooting. Walsh said Washington police were called to assist in stopping the vehicle during the pursuit, but city officers were not involved in the shooting. It’s not known how many officers fired their weapons.
Jefferson Avenue between Wylie and Henderson avenues was closed Sunday night while police investigated.
