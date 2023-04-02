Shooting in Washington

Ed Riedmann/For the Observer-Reporter

One person was killed following a police pursuit that started in Mt. Pleasant Township and ended in the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue Sunday night.

One person is dead following a police chase that began in Mt. Pleasant Township and ended when police officers who were pursuing the vehicle eventually shot and killed the driver Sunday night in Washington.

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said the shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m in the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue, and it involved police officers from departments in Smith and Mt. Pleasant townships.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In