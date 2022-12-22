A head-on crash in North Strabane Township Wednesday morning resulted in the death of an Avella man.
The accident occurred at about 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Springdale Road and Thomas Road.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 3:46 am
A head-on crash in North Strabane Township Wednesday morning resulted in the death of an Avella man.
The accident occurred at about 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Springdale Road and Thomas Road.
According to a report from the Washington County coroner, Joseph Ayre Jr., 37, was traveling south on Thomas Road and collided head-on with a car headed north. Ayre was not wearing a seatbelt.
Ayre was transported to Canonsburg Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:33 a.m. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and further investigation.
According to North Strabane police, a woman operating the other vehicle was also transported to Canonsburg Hospital with unspecified injuries.
North Strabane police continue to investigate the accident.
Staff writer
